WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.66

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 9068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.