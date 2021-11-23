Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

WBX stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

