Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 13,660 Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NOAC stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

