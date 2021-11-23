Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,819 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin purchased 1,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

