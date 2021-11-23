Waltonchain Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $74.76 million and $7.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.23 or 0.07384275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00086447 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00084073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,928,158 coins and its circulating supply is 78,207,126 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.