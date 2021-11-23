Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $556,265.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $500.36 or 0.00867404 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

