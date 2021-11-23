Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 5,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

