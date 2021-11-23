Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,703.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

