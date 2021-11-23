Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 271,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

