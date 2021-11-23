Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $338,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

