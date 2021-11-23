Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.28. 2,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.29. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

