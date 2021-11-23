Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $1,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04.

