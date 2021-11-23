Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

