Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $53,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO opened at $304.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.36 and a 200 day moving average of $284.76. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

