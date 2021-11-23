Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 6,796 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $402.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock valued at $934,316,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.