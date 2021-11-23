Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 931 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.