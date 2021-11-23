Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $67.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Spire stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,771. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.36. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

