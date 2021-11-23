Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 63,706 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.