Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,460 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Medical Properties Trust worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MPW opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

