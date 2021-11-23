Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,426 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

