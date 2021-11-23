Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 62,082 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $31,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.