Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

