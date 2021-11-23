Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of DG opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

