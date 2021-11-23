Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $843,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $201,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $640.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $18,900,896. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

