Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000.

IWC stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.80 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

