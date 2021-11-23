Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stake Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

