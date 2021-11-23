WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce $472.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $481.43 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX has a one year low of $132.96 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WEX by 91.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

