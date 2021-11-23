Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

WARFY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. Wharf has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

