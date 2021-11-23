WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.16 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $670.84 million and $13.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005970 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.