Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

WSM stock opened at $217.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

