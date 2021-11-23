Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $970.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

