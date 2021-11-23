WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

MAPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $7.60 on Monday. WM Technology has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

