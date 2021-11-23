Woodward, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

