Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.46.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.72. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,526.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

