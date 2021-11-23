Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of WYNMF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

