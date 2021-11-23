Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.