XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

