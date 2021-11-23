Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 405,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,640 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

