Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4784 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

