Yellow Pages Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Y opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$402.90 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$11.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

