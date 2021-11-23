Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $161,992.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $161,992.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

