yieldwatch Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $97,968.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

