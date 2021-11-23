Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.60. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Yiren Digital worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

