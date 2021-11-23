Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 235,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

