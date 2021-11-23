Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,907. The company has a market cap of $401.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

