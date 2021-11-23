Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $38.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.26 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $153.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $154.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.90 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 195,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.