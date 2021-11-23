Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $38.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.26 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $153.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $154.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.90 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 195,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 89.14%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

