Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

