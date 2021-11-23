Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana posted earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,616. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.83 and a 200 day moving average of $432.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

