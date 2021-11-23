Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.36). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $175.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $120.54 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

