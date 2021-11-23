Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Redfin has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,813 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Redfin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

